German business morale improves less than expected in April - Ifo

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - German business morale improved by less than expected in April as a third wave of COVID-19 infections and problems with supply of components in the industrial sector slowed a recovery in Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index edged up to 96.8 from 96.6 in March. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a bigger increase to 97.8.

"Both the third wave of infections and bottlenecks in intermediate products are impeding Germany's economic recovery," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt)

