German business morale falls slightly in October

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German business morale fell slightly in October, though still beating analyst estimates, as companies expectations improved despite less satisfaction with their current business, a survey said on Tuesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index was 84.3 following a revised reading of 84.4 in September.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an October reading of 83.3.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

