German business morale brightens further in July - Ifo

Contributor
Michael Nienaber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

German business morale improved further in July after posting a record increase in June, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting that firms expect Europe's largest economy to recover from the coronavirus shock if a second wave of infections is avoided.

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German business morale improved further in July after posting a record increase in June, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting that firms expect Europe's largest economy to recover from the coronavirus shock if a second wave of infections is avoided.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 90.5 from an upwardly revised 86.3 in June. This was the third increase in a row and came in better than economists' expectations for 89.3.

"The German economy is recovering step by step," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement, adding that firms were notably more satisfied with the current business situation.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

((michael.nienaber@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5085; Reuters Messaging: michael.nienaber.reuters.com@reuters.net www.twitter.com/REUTERS_DE www.reuters.de))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters