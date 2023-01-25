German business morale brightens further in January - Ifo

January 25, 2023 — 04:01 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray and Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German business morale brightened in January as Europe's largest economy started the new year with easing inflation and an improved outlook, a survey said on Wednesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 90.2, in line with consensus according to a Reuters poll of analysts and up from a reading of 88.6 in December.

