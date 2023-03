German Bund yield set for biggest weekly rise since Dec 2022

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 3 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year yield is set for its most significant weekly rise since December 2022 after sticky inflation data from euro zone countries drove market expectations for the European Central Bank terminal rate to around 4%.

Meanwhile, the ECB continued to sound hawkish, with Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch saying the central bank could raise its key interest rate as high as 4% if underlying inflation remains high.

Slovenian and Estonian central bank governors said they expected more hikes after March and added that, once rates plateau, they will need to stay high for some time. Morgan Stanley said on Friday that it was forecasting a terminal rate at 4%.

Investors took a breather on Friday, with some buying the dips after this week's selloff. Bonds' yields move inversely with their prices.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, was down 4 basis points (bps) at 2.715% after hitting its highest since July 2011 at 2.77% on Thursday.

It was up 18.5 bps on the week, its biggest increase since the 22.7 bps rise of the week ending on Dec 23 last year.

The December 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forward was at 3.9%, which implies an ECB interest rate of around 4% by year-end. EUESTECBF=ICAP

The ESTR published by the ECB reflects banks' wholesale euro unsecured overnight borrowing costs. It is usually around 10 bps below the deposit rate.

"We remain unconvinced that the ECB's policy rate will reach the 4.00% level that is nearly priced, but we certainly wouldn't fight the momentum at this juncture," Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets at MUFG, said.

"The inflation fears will likely encourage ECB hawks to argue for a faster pace of quantitative tightening as well," he added.

The ECB this month started running the bonds off its balance sheet at a rate of 15 billion euros per month through June.

Traders and bankers are confident the ECB will have a smooth start to unwinding its substantial bond holdings, but the long-term impact of its "quantitative tightening" is a big unknown.

Analysts noted that the breakdown of German nominal yields into break-evens and real yields suggested rising inflation was the main driver behind the recent Bund yield rise.

Such a backdrop, coupled with the ECB hawkish stance, might suggest that nominal and real yields will rise further.

Germany’s 10-year break-even rate -- a gauge of market inflation expectations measured as the difference between inflation-linked and nominal bond yields -- was at its highest levels since May 2022 at 2.652%. DE10YT=RRDE10YIL=RR

Mixed signals came from the U.S. overnight. U.S. jobless claims suggested the Fed would need to keep rates higher for longer. Still, the Federal Reserve delivered some dovish signals with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic saying he favoured "slow and steady" quarter-point U.S. rate increases to limit economic risk.

Italy's 10-year yield dropped 7 bps to 4.552%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR tightening to 182 bps.

