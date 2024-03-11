German Bund yield inches higher after biggest weekly drop in 12 weeks

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year bond yield edged up on Monday after last week suffering its biggest weekly fall since December, as central bank commentary left the door open for the ECB and Federal Reserve to cut rates in June.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last up 3 basis points (bps) at 2.30%. It fell 14.5 bps last week, its biggest weekly drop in 12 weeks. It hit 2.233% on Friday, its lowest level since Feb. 2.

Yields fell across the globe as both Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signalled that June would be the likely starting point for their easing cycles.

"Rate cuts are arriving and that is going to be bullish for the front part of the yield curve," said Althea Spinozzi, head of fixed income strategy at Saxo Bank.

Germany's two-year yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to changes in policy rates, rose 3 bps to 2.77%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Mixed U.S. labour market data on Friday supported those favouring easing to begin in the summer, with the economy adding more jobs than anticipated, but the unemployment rate rising and average hourly earnings increasing at a slower rate.

"The employment report and recent Fed comments are consistent with our view that the Fed could start cutting rates in June," said Mohit Kumar, European economist at Jefferies.

"A further slowdown in inflation over the coming months should give enough confidence to the Fed that they can take their foot off the brakes."

U.S. inflation numbers on Tuesday should provide more evidence that price pressures are fading, but with the Fed now in the blackout period before their March 19-20 meeting, there will be no commentary from policymakers.

In Europe, money market traders are also betting on the first ECB interest rate cut in June, while around 100 basis points of easing is priced this year, implying four quarter-point cuts in 2024.

"The big question bondholders are asking themselves is whether a faster deceleration in inflation might lead the ECB to cut rates in April," said Saxo Bank's Spinozzi.

Elsewhere, Portuguese bonds were steady after the centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) won Sunday's general election by a slim margin and is preparing to govern without an outright majority while the far-right Chega warned of instability if it is not included in government.

Portugal's 10-year government bond yield PT10YT=RRrose 4 bps to 2.76%, keeping the spread between Portuguese and German 10-year yields DE10PT10=RR steady at around 63.5 bps.

"We do not expect the election result to have much market impact after the recent upgrade," said Jens Peter Sørensen, director, fixed income research at Danske Bank, referring to S&P's sovereign upgrade which will allow Portugal's bonds to be included in more bond indices.

"This should be positive for PGBs (Portuguese government bonds) but also other peripherals that are next in line such as Spain that are up for review on Friday by Moody's," Sørensen said.

