German Bund yield hits 1% for first time since 2015

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose on Tuesday to 1% for the first time since 2015, marking a fresh milestone for the euro zone's benchmark bond market that just two months ago had yields trading at sub-zero levels.

The latest rise in Bund yields, which pushed bond prices down, came as expectations for the first hike in European Central Bank interest rates in over a decade to contain inflation, continue to build.

Ten-year Bund yields rose to as high as 1.004% DE10YT=RR, their highest level since June 2015. They have surged over 100 basis points since early March, when they traded below 0%.

