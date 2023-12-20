German budget measures to drive up inflation at start of 2024, economist says

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Measures planned by the German government to bring its 2024 budget in line with a constitutional court ruling will drive up inflation at the start of next year, an economist said.

Inflation in Europe's largest economy has been easing since late 2022 after hitting double-digit highs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis.

EU-harmonised annual inflation eased to 2.3% in November. Before the new budget measures, aimed at saving 17 billion euros, were announced, inflation was expected to rise in December due to base effects before dipping in January when they ran out.

Now, however, the new measures alone - which include a higher carbon dioxide surcharge, a plastic levy and an increased tax on airline tickets - could push up the inflation rate by about 0.7%, Commerzbank economist Ralph Solveen said.

If measures announced before the ruling, such as the return to normal value-added tax (VAT) for food at restaurants, are added, the effect could be even stronger, with a 1.2% rise, he said.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel has acknowledged inflation could rise temporarily due to special effects and urged vigilance.

"In December 2022, the emergency aid granted by the federal government for gas and district heating, among other things, put a strong downward pressure on prices. This has now been cancelled and prices are therefore noticeably higher compared to then," he told the T-Online portal on Wednesday in comments that did not mention any specific potential impact from the budget.

"Fighting inflation is not a sure-fire success."

Solveen said energy prices were likely to increase even more significantly in January now that the CO2 price will rise to 45 euros a metric ton instead of 30 euros. "This could also have an impact on other groups of goods in the following months," said

According to a poll by the Ifo economic institute, more companies - particularly restaurants - are planning to raise their prices again in the coming months, also indicating that the current decline in inflation rates could stall.

