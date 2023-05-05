News & Insights

German budget does not allow for industrial power price subsidy - finance ministry

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

May 05, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Friederike Heine for Reuters ->

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - There is no room for manoeuvre in the German budget to pay for the industrial power price subsidy proposed by the economy ministry, a spokesperson for the finance ministry said on Friday.

Speaking during a regular news conference, the spokesperson said that paying for the subsidy from a fund initially set up to boost post-pandemic recovery would not be possible.

Earlier on Friday, the economy ministry had proposed a subsidised industrial electricity price of 6 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

The subsidy would be in place until 2030 and would cost between 25 billion euros ($27.56 billion) and 30 billion euros based on current market prices, the ministry said.

