German branch of Silicon Valley Bank seeking buyer - Capital magazine

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - The German branch of Silicon Valley Bank, whose shock collapse earlier this year rattled the banking sector, is looking for a buyer, Germanfinancial newsoutlet Finance Forward and business magazine Capital reported on Friday.

Negotiations are under way for the sales process after First Citizens Bank, which took over the U.S. business, expressed no interest in the German arm, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

It named HSBC HSBA.L, which acquired the UK arm of SVB, as a potential buyer.

