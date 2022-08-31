German bonds set for worst month in decades as inflation fears bite

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in Germany, the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, were set on Wednesday to end August with their biggest monthly surge in over 30 years -- a sign of the scale of unease in debt markets over rising inflation and interest rates.

Data out later in the session is expected to show inflation in the bloc rose to a new record high at 9% in August in news that could bolster the case for a more aggressive interest rate hike at next week's European Central Bank meeting.

Most 10-year bond yields were lower ahead of the flash inflation number, a move some analysts attributed to month-end position squaring.

Still, soaring gas prices and a shift in expectations that inflation will stay higher for longer has left European bond markets battered and bruised in August.

Germany's two-year bond yield was down 2 basis points (bps) at 1.13% in early trade DE2YT=RR. But it has surged over 80 bps in August, set for its biggest monthly gain since 1981, according to Refinitiv data. When bond yields rise, the price falls.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was poised for its biggest monthly jump since 1990, up over 65 bps DE10YT=RR. It was last trading at around 1.5%.

French and Dutch 10-year bond yields were also set for the biggest monthly jump in decades FR10YT=RR, NL10YT=RR. And in Britain, also hit hard by soaring gas prices, 10-year bond yields were on track for their biggest monthly surge since 1986 GB10YT=RR.

While gas prices have come off their peaks, they are still up 30% in August alone.

Russia meanwhile halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.

"Front-end rates are very much dancing to the energy market's tune and this is what propelled them higher in August," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"Clearly the volatility in the gas and power markets is spilling over into bonds," said Bouvet.

"The ECB, by voicing fear of de-anchoring of inflation expectations, has effectively encouraged greater correlation between bonds and energy," he said, referring to a concern that rising inflation expectations could spill over, for instance, into demand for higher wages and fuel price pressures further.

Bouvet added that an upward surprise to the August euro zone inflation numbers would bolster the case for a 50 or 75 bps rate hike at the ECB's Sept. 8 meeting.

According to a Reuters report on Friday, some ECB policymakers want to discuss a 75 bps rate hike in September, even if recession risks loom, as the inflation outlook is deteriorating.

German 2-year bond yield set for biggest monthly jump since 80shttps://tmsnrt.rs/3e45vNT

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.