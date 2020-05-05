German bonds, euro sell off after German court ruling

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - German bonds, the euro and euro zone stocks sold off of on Tuesday after Germany's top court said the ECB's bond purchases scheme partially violates the constitution but did not violate the prohibition of monetary financing of member states.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was up 4 basis points on the day at -0.518% DE10YT=RR -- a session high.

The euro EUR=EBS which was up 0.1% on the day before the court ruling, gave up its gains after the verdict and slipped back into negative territory before climbing back up again to pre-ruling levels.

It was last trading at $1.0889, down 0.13% on the day.

European stocks cut some gains after the ruling. The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index was last up 1.6%.

(Reporting by the London Markets Team; Writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Maiya Keidan)

