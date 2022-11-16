German bond yields struggle for direction, curve inverts further

By Stefano Rebaudo

Nov 16 (Reuters) - German yields struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors see their current levels fairly pricing the European Central Bank policy tightening path, including a slowdown in 2023.

Analysts expect the ECB to raise rates by 50/75 basis points (bps) in December and to ease its policy stance early next year.

Markets were cautious after a missile strike in eastern Poland close to the Ukrainian border killed two people.

U.S. President Joe Biden told allies that it was a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source said on Wednesday.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the bloc, was flat at 2.1%.

Meanwhile, the German yield curve remained inverted with the gap between 2-year and 10-year yields DE2DE10=RR briefly hitting a fresh 14-year low at -10 bps.

Economists see a curve inversion as a precursor to an economic recession, or a signal that central banks will have to ease rates in the medium term since they will soon win their fight against inflation.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR dropped 5.5 bps to 4.00%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year rates DE10IT10=RR hitting a fresh 4-month low at 189 bps.

"We expect the Italian-German spread to tighten to 150 bps before year-end, driven by appetite for risky assets," said Antonio De Negri, founder and CEO of Cirdan Capital.

Analysts expect developments in U.S. Treasuries to drive euro area borrowing costs before Friday's Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO) early repayment announcement and next week's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data.

"The market is flagging that we are getting close to the top for official rate hikes, and as we approach that top, typically longer tenor market rates begin an anticipatory move lower," ING strategist Padhraic Garvey said, referring to U.S. Treasuries.

The benchmark Treasury 10-year yield US10YT=RR fell one bps to 3.8%.

The ECB changed the terms on more than 2 trillion euros of TLTRO loans to banks to encourage them to repay early, in a move designed to mop up excess cash.

Risks to the euro zone's financial stability are on the rise as the economy heads for a likely recession, so any reduction in the ECB bond holdings is likely to be gradual to keep markets calm, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said.

Investors will also closely watch Thursday's budget announcement by British finance minister Jeremy Hunt, who has warned of "tough but necessary" decisions.

Consumer prices in Britain rose by 11.1% in annual terms last month, the highest reading since October 1981 and a big jump from 10.1% in September.

Bundyieldhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hOGBDF

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Mark Potter and Alex Richardson)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.