German bond yields steady after Powell

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - German bond yields steadied on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would not act pre-emptively to quash inflation and would wait for a recovery in the job market before raising interest rates.

U.S. bond yields edged higher in early London trade, with the 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR up 0.5 basis points at 1.48%, after dipping on Tuesday.

The question of how and when the U.S. central bank will start tapering its monetary support will likely hang over the bond market until the central bank's annual meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in late August.

"Powell statements were broadly in line with expectations, and I think U.S. yields will continue to be the driver in the short term," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

"The fixed income market is currently consolidating, with the U.S. 10-year bond yield at around 1.5% and the 10-year Bund at -0.15%-0.2% ahead of the next U.S. job data, which might trigger further direction," he added.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, was flat at -0.16%.

"With the first round of post-meeting Fed guidance out of the way, markets seem to be calming around levels from last Wednesday," Commerzbank analysts told customers, adding they stick with their "short bias in Bunds".

Germany's June PMI data didn't trigger much price action as investors already priced in an improvement in the economy.

A services boom pushed German private sector growth to its highest level in more than a decade in June, a survey showed on Wednesday.

A stronger economic outlook "means there is a build-up of pressure on rates, which it currently counters with continued dovish rhetoric after only recently having extended the faster pace of asset purchases for another quarter", ING analysts said.

The European Central Bank said on Monday it bought a net 28.559 billion euros ($24.00 billion) of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, above the 13.553 billion euros it purchased a week earlier.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR fell 0.5 basis points to 0.9%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.