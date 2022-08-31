German bond yields set to end August with biggest monthly surge in decades

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in Germany, the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, were set on Wednesday to end August with their biggest monthly surge in over 30 years in a sign of investors bracing for a period of higher inflation and interest rates.

Germany's two year bond yield, trading steady at 1.14% in early trade DE2YT=RR, has soared over 85 basis points (bps) in August. That move puts it on track for its biggest monthly surge since 1981, according to Refinitiv data.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was poised for its biggest monthly jump since 1990, up over 65 bps DE10YT=RR. It was last trading at 1.5%.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)

