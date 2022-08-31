German bond yields set to end August with biggest monthly surge in decades

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Borrowing costs in Germany, the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, were set on Wednesday to end August with their biggest monthly surge in over 30 years in a sign of investors bracing for a period of higher inflation and interest rates.

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in Germany, the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, were set on Wednesday to end August with their biggest monthly surge in over 30 years in a sign of investors bracing for a period of higher inflation and interest rates.

Germany's two year bond yield, trading steady at 1.14% in early trade DE2YT=RR, has soared over 85 basis points (bps) in August. That move puts it on track for its biggest monthly surge since 1981, according to Refinitiv data.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was poised for its biggest monthly jump since 1990, up over 65 bps DE10YT=RR. It was last trading at 1.5%.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters