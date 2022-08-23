German bond yields rise to new highs after better-than-expected PMIs

By Yoruk Bahceli

Aug 23 (Reuters) - German bond yields rose on Tuesday to new multi-week highs after data showed euro zone business activity slowed less than expected in August.

Yields already rose after S&P Global's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index reading for Germany, tracking both manufacturing and services activity, while falling further in August, was slightly higher than analyst expectations.

Though remaining in contraction territory, the manufacturing index also rose, instead of the fall analysts had expected.

Euro zone data that followed similarly showed a contraction in activity, though the reading was also slightly higher than analysts' expectations.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose as much as 4 basis points (bps) to its highest since July 21 at 1.34%, and was last up 1 bp on the day DE10YT=RR. The two-year bond yield touched a new high at 0.941% DE2YT=RR, for its highest since end-June.

"I don't think the PMI numbers in any way are a game changer, they are slightly still sub-50, so pointing to stagnant growth at best," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

A reading below 50 indicates that activity is contracting.

"There's not much news today, it's just a continuation of the bearish tone. The PMIs simply do nothing to stand in the way of the recent bearish momentum," McGuire added.

After sharp falls earlier in the summer on recession fears, bond yields rose sharply last week, driven by a sharp hike in inflation in Britain, gas supply fears in the euro zone and hawkish commentary from European Central Bank policymakers.

In Italy, 10-year yields were last up 1 bp at 3.64%, having risen as high as 3.675%, the highest since July 21. The closely-watched spread to German peers was at 232 bps, the highest since July 29. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

In other markets, German stocks rose and outperformed the pan-European STOXX 600 index .GDAXI, .STOXX, while the euro pared its losses after the data, having hit a fresh 20-year low earlier, at $0.99005. EUR=EBS

In debt issuance, Finland launched the sale of a new 5-year bond that will raise 3 billion euros by syndication, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

It is the first euro zone syndicated government bond sale, in which issuers hire investment banks to sell the debt directly to end-investors, since May.

