German bond yields rise, focus on labour markets, sentiment data

Aug 16 (Reuters) - German bond yields edged higher on Tuesday as UK labour market data did little to ease bets on a jumbo rate hike from Britain's central bank, while investor sentiment deteriorated further in Germany.

Bond markets continue to face a tussle between fears over inflation and recession, which are particularly acute in the euro zone.

Bond yields have fallen sharply over the summer, driven by recession fears, leading investors to reduce their bets on how far central banks will be able to hike rates to tame inflation running at multiples of their targets.

Weak data out of China and the United States and concerns around gas supply disruptions in Germany have hurt investor sentiment this week.

On Tuesday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was up 3 basis points (bps) to 0.932%, holding below a two-week high of 1.025% touched last Friday. DE10YT=RR

British bonds led the rise in yields for some of the morning, with 10-year yields up as much as 5 bps, as data showed UK unemployment held steady and the number of employed grew less than expected, but wages rose by more than expected.

"We're seeing a slight jump in bond yields this morning on the back of the UK employment numbers," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

"The still tight labour market is cementing expectations for a 50 basis-point September hike from the Bank of England and gilts are seeing the most selling pressure this morning."

Expectations for a second 50 bp hike from the Bank of England in a row were unchanged following the data, money market pricing showed.

"I would also see today’s sell off as a partial reversal of yesterday’s sharp rally in illiquid markets and as much of continental Europe was out for Assumption Day," ING's Bouvet added.

Yields had fallen sharply on Monday, with Germany's 10-year yield dropping 9 bps.

Money markets in the euro zone, meanwhile, continue to fully price in a 50 bp European Central Bank rate hike in September.

Focus was also on Germany's ZEW investor survey, which showed investor sentiment fell unexpectedly in August.

Elsewhere, Italian 10-year bond yields were down 3 bps at 3.02%. The closely watched gap over the German bond yield was at 210 bps. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

In issuance, Germany raised 3.242 billion euros from the re-opening of a five-year bond.

