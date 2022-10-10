German bond yields jump after Scholz reported to support joint EU debt

By 1519 GMT Germany's 10-year yield, the euro area's benchmark, was up 15 bps at 2.346%, after hitting a fresh 11-year high at 2.353%. DE10YT=RR

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 2.5 bps to 4.67% IT10YT=RR, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yield tightening to 233 bps DE10IT10=RR.

"Peripheral bonds would benefit most from such measures which would involve less bond supply and possibly lower yields thanks to a joint effort by the EU," ING's Bouvet added.

Germany would probably take a significant stake in the burden of more joint issuances by the European Union.

Bond yields edged lower earlier in the session after blasts rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities, prompting a move into traditional safe-haven assets such as core government bonds.

Large explosions shook Kyiv and other cities on Monday morning in Russian revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

Weak services data from China, renewed COVID concerns in the country and a set of new export controls introduced by the Biden administration, including a measure to cut off China from certain semiconductor chips, had been weighing on sentiment, said Mizuho rates strategist Evelyne Gomez-Liechti.

U.S. government bond markets were closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

Euro zone bond yields had jumped on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data dampened expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Investors were bracing for U.S. inflation data on Thursday for clues on the size of the next Fed rate decision next month.

"I think the bar is very high if you want to see the Fed doing anything less than (an increase of) 75 basis points," Mizuho's Gomez-Liechti added.

Among euro zone bond sales, the European Union has mandated banks for a 20-year benchmark bond and a tap of its December 2029 bond, scheduled to be launched tomorrow, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Germany hired banks for a syndicated 30-year bond sale, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Samuel Indyk; additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Amanda Cooper and Jonathan Oatis)

