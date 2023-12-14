German bond yields hit nine-month low after Fed holds rates

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell sharply on Thursday, in line with U.S. Treasuries, after the Federal Reserve signalled it was done with interest rate rises, shifting the focus to when borrowing costs might drop.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR fell to 2.068% in early trading, its lowest since March. It was last down 10 basis points (bps) at 2.071%.

The country's two-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to European Central Bank interest rate expectations, was last down 16 bps at 2.497%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The ECB will set interest rates later on Thursday and is expected to keep them on hold at 4%.

Investors will be looking out for any hints about when rates might start to fall, or any push back against traders' current bets on more than 150 bps of monetary easing next year.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

