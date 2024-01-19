German bond yields hit almost 7-week highs as markets reassess rate cuts

By Alun John

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German bond yields hit their highest levels since early December on Friday, having been supported this month by reassessments of earlier bets on imminent central bank rate cuts, and as focus shifts to next week's European Central Bank meeting.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the currency bloc, was last 1 basis point (bps) higher at 2.32%, set for its biggest weekly gain since early July last year. DE10YT=RR

Yields move inversely to the bond's price.

The German 10-year yield, has risen around 40 bps since its late December lows, as investors reassessed expectations that central bank rate cuts on both sides of the Atlantic will come as soon as March due to pushback from policymakers and resilient economic data, particularly in the United States.

Market pricing now reflects roughly an 80% chance of the European Central Bank cutting rates in April.

In late December, a March cut was all but priced in on the back of data showing slowing inflation in both Europe and the U.S. and supported by the release of Fed forecasts of meaningful rate cuts this year.

ECB policy makers were out in force in terms of public appearances this week, and the broad thrust was that there was no rush to cut rates, though there was variety in the vehemence of their messaging.

"Markets are getting ahead of themselves," Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said on Wednesday. "We are optimistic that we have a credible prospect of a return of inflation to 2% in 2025, but a lot still needs to go well for that to happen."

Data for December showed euro zone inflation jumped to 2.9% from 2.4% in November, but the increase was more due to technical factors, and economists said it would not disrupt it broadly moving lower towards the ECB's 2% target.

The ECB has its next meeting next Thursday, and policymakers are now forbidden from speaking publicly about their views on rates ahead of that meeting, though analysts think a change of tone is becoming due.

"Inflation is going to be very close to target in Europe, so the same way we saw a change in tone from the Fed in December, that's going to come for the ECB. Maybe it's not going to happen in January, but then it will be in March," said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.

"If they persist in their hawkish rhetoric they are no longer aligned with the economy of Europe."

Italy's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the European periphery, was down 1.5 bps at 3.89%, moving off Wednesday's one-month high of 3.938%. IT10YT=RR

The spread between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields reached 157 bps, after hitting its narrowest in nearly a month. DE10IT10=RR

(Reporting by Alun John, additional reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Alex Richardson, Jane Merriman and Susan Fenton)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.