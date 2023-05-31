German bond yields fall after inflation cools in NRW

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - German government bond yields fell for a third day on Wednesday after data from the country's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, showed inflation cooled in May.

The federal statistics office is due to publish nationwide inflation data at 1200 GMT after data from the NRW state statistics office showed the consumer price index cooled to 5.7% on an annual basis this month, from 6.8% in April.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR was last down 5.5 basis points (bps) at 2.282%, around its lowest in two weeks.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

