German bond yields extend fall on economy worries

July 5 (Reuters) - Germany's government bond yields extended their falls on Tuesday on renewed worries about the economic outlook, which fuelled expectations of a slower monetary tightening path.

The euro sank to a two-decade low versus the dollar as another surge in natural gas prices reignited worries about the health of the eurozone economy, and data showed euro zone business growth slowed sharply in June.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 7 basis points (bps) to 1.27% after jumping by 11 bps on Monday. It was not far off its lowest since June 1, hit last week at 1.163% DE10YT=RR

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

