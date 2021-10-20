German bond yields edge lower; focus on ECB, U.S. rates

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German bond yields edged lower after rising in early trade on Wednesday, tracking moves in U.S. borrowing costs amid concerns about a potential monetary tightening by the European Central Bank.

Market expectations for future interest rates do not square with the European Central Bank's guidance for no hike until inflation is seen stably at 2%, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was flat at 1.638%, after hitting a fresh 5-month high overnight at 1.673%.

Analyst views were mixed about the recent rise in euro zone yields and the impact of comments by ECB policymakers.

"We might start seeing some divergence from U.S. and UK rates, with eurozone rates calming down, because central banks are in different phases of the tightening cycle," Mohammed Kazmi, macro strategist and fixed income portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privée, said.

"The BoE and the Fed are way ahead of the ECB."

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the bloc, fell 0.5 basis points to -0.116%, after rising as high as -0.09% in early trade.

The surge in inflation in the eurozone is still mostly temporary, but households and firms will start to lift their price expectations if it lasts much longer, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

German break-even rate – a gauge of inflation based on the difference in yield between the inflation-protected and nominal debt of the same maturity – are close to their highest since April 2013 at around 1.77% DE10YT=RR, DE10YIL=RR.

"It appears that market participants are getting cold feet as the ECB determination to look through current inflation pressures appears half-hearted," Commerzbank analysts told clients. "Even super-dove Rehn was quoted saying that inflation is now in line with the ECB strategy."

Lane's comments were regarded as more reassuring, but "he said similar things before, and without more explicit broader support from his colleagues," they added.

"We see no hike before late 2023. Instead, markets should be concerned about the impact of quantitative easing tapering, in particular on long yields and spreads," ING analysts said, adding that the rise in euro interest rates "has more to do with similar moves in the U.S. and UK."

They also flag possible implications of a tapering "a bear-steepening of the yield" and spreads, for instance, between Italian and German bonds, coming under widening pressure.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR fell 1.5 bps to 0.927% after hitting a fresh high since May at 0.96%.

"Spreads with BTPs yields are holding very well, which shows that the market isn't pricing more aggressive ECB policy. What we saw last week were just rates moving together across different regions," UBP's Kazmi said.

