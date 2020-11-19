German bond yields edge lower, but lack of clear direction

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged lower on Thursday but lacked clear direction as investors were caught between positive vaccine news against coronavirus restrictions which would dampen the economic recovery.

The market's focus has turned to ECB president Christine Lagarde’s remarks to a European parliamentary committee later in the day, and to the EU budget summit after a spat over the EU recovery fund.

Lagarde in her first speech on Thursday called on EU leaders to end a potentially damaging budget impasse and repeated a promise to keep monetary policy super easy , but without triggering much price action on government bonds.

The benchmark 10-year German government bond yield was down 1 basis point at -0.566%, while Italy’s 10-year BTP was unchanged at 0.616%. Both are not far from their lows hit Monday last week when Pfizer announced an effective vaccine.

“Markets remained in limbo as vaccine hopes and fears about the fallout of still-rising COVID-19 cases cancelled each other out,” Unicredit told clients.

“Rising coronavirus infection numbers and new restriction measures implemented in the U.S. are weighing on appetite for risk, with most major equity markets' futures pointing lower this morning,” it added.

European leaders could push ahead with a post-coronavirus recovery fund and the European Union budget without Hungary and Poland as a last resort should they continue to block the adoption of the bloc's long-term budget, a French official said on Wednesday.

“The spat with Poland and Hungary about the rule of law mechanism probably needs more drama and may not be solved today,” Commerzbank told clients.

France and Spain will be active on primary market. But investors “will have little to digest from today’s data and event schedule. Spain and France will hold their regular bond auctions and the U.S. will release weekly jobless claims data and the Philly Fed index,” Unicredit said.

