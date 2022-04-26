German bond yields edge higher as risk assets bounce back

By Stefano Rebaudo

April 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday as risk assets slightly bounced up after tumbling in the previous session on concerns about the impact on the global economy of pandemic restrictions in China.

Investors are still focused on monetary policy expectations ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week while also watching for European Central Bank officials' signals.

After a late revival on Wall Street, stocks were higher, though global growth fears stoked by China's stringent COVID-19 curbs and an expected streak of aggressive Fed tightening sapped risk appetite.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 0.5 basis points (bps) to 0.85%, after falling 11.5 bps the day before. DE10YT=RR

"Worsening market sentiment has halted the upward trend in European government bond yields, at least for now," Unicredit analysts said in a research note.

"Negative news from China has further increased overall uncertainty, and volatility is likely to remain high within eurozone fixed income markets," they added.

Money markets continue to price in more than 80 bps of ECB interest rate rises by year-end, amid new hawkish comments from central bank officials. IRPR

The European Central Bank should raise interest rates soon and has room for up to three rises this year, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters, joining a chorus of policymakers calling for a swift exit from stimulus.

"With stagflation fears already looming large in view of the Fed/ECB zero-tolerance approach on inflation, China's zero-tolerance on Covid is dealing another blow to growth expectations, which weighs heavier than the accompanying upside risks to (core) inflation," Commerzbank analysts said.

Harsh restrictions in China have begun to spread to Beijing, where more than a dozen buildings have been locked down, as concern grows about the economic damage of the shutdown of Shanghai.

A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone dropped to 2.37% after hitting its highest in a decade at 2.4514% last week. EUIL5YF5Y=R

After falling 10 bps on Monday, Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 3 bps to 2.606%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widening 4 bps to 175 bps. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

The spread between French and German 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to 48 bps, after last week's tightening ahead of last Sunday's vote when Emanuel Macron won the runoff of the presidential elections. DE10FR10=RR

"Political uncertainty is still not over with June elections deciding whether he (Macron) will have parliamentary backing for his policy agenda," Citi analysts said.

