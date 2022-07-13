German bond yields edge higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Stefano Rebaudo

July 13 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday, after falling sharply for two days, as investors took a breather ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the session.

An easing of annual core inflation, expected by economists polled by Reuters, is the most crucial element of the U.S. report as investors look for confirmation that inflation has peaked. That could potentially convince the Federal Reserve not to become more aggressive in its interest rate increases.

Investors have scaled back their expectations for the European Central Bank's rate hikes amid recession fears triggered by surging energy prices and possible gas supply cuts from Russia.

Most analysts forecast a quick monetary tightening this year and a pause or even a reversal in 2023.

Money markets are currently pricing in 140 bps of ECB rate hikes by end-2022 and 185 bps by the end of 2023.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's benchmark rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.15%, within striking distance of its 6-week low of 1.071% hit last week. DE10YT=RR

Chris Attfield, European rates strategist at HSBC, sees the depo rate between 50 and 100 basis points by year-end.

"But if an actual cut to gas supplies from Russia took place, we would probably see a further rally in bond prices due to flight to safety and expectations of less tightening from the ECB," he told Reuters.

ING analysts said front-end euro zone rates had been moving lower recently "compared to unrealistic market pricing regardless of the size of the ECB hike."

Italian bonds are in line with their peers after underperforming earlier in the session. The 10-year yield rose by 2 bps to 3.222%. IT10YT=RR

The spread between Italian and German 10-year government bond yields was at 206 basis points. DE10IT10=RR

A crucial vote of confidence on a stimulus package will take place in the Italian Senate this week, and it is still unclear whether the 5-Star Movement will leave the coalition. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he would leave office if the 5-Star pulled out of his coalition.

"Market focus is still on the ECB anti-fragmentation tool: even if the Five-Star Movement leave the coalition, we may not see much more than a knee-jerk (widening of spreads)," HSBC's Attfield said.

The ECB has pledged to work on a mechanism to contain an "unwarranted" divergence between the borrowing costs of debt-laden EU member states like Italy that might hamper monetary policy transmission across the bloc. An announcement on the mechanism is expected at next ECB policy meeting on July 21.

"The tool has to be powerful enough to satisfy markets. If the bar of conditionality is set too high, we will see a sharp market reaction," Attfield said.

Policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Monday that the ECB should model its support for debt laden countries on the one announced during the euro zone debt crisis, the Outright Monetary Transactions programme (OMT).

"Conditionality which involves an European Stability Mechanism (ESM) programme – as for OMT – would be setting the bar too high," Attfield, commenting on Nagel's remarks, said.

ECBratehikeshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3RuH6jP

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Jane Merriman)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.