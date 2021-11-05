German bond yield set for biggest weekly fall since June 2020

By Stefano Rebaudo

Nov 5 (Reuters) - German government bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since June 2020 on Friday as investors scaled back their aggressive bets for future interest rate hikes following dovish moves by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

Bund yields dropped to their lowest levels in a month and peripheral borrowing costs plunged on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) kept its interest rates on hold.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks signalled the day before the central bank was in no rush to hike borrowing costs.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark of the bloc, was down 1 basis points after hitting its lowest level since September 2021 at -0.249%. It was set for its biggest weekly fall since June 2020 DE10YT=RR.

The 30-year Bund yield was down 3 basis points at 0.135%.

A recent flattening of the 30y Bund yield curve reflected a hawkish repricing of monetary policy expectations, while a correction was accelerated on Thursday by the BoE meeting.

"Our fair-value model, based on 5y5y forward swap inflation, the five-year Bund yield and the ECB’s balance sheet, indicates that the 10/30Y Bund spread is still too flat at current levels," Unicredit analysts said.

The UK 10-year government bond yield GB10YT=RR fell 5 bps to 0.894% after dropping 13 bps on Thursday and was set for its biggest weekly fall since December 2020.

“Even after yesterday's adjustment, however, money markets are still discounting substantial tightening for next year,” Commerzbank analysts told clients.

“This holds particularly true for the ECB given that current levels of Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) forwards still do not meet the ECB's first two of its three conditions for lift-off next year,” they added.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Friday euro zone inflation is still expected to fall next year as the factors driving it remain temporary but the rate of its decline will be slower than earlier seen.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was down 1 bps at 0.93% on the dayand set for its biggest weekly fall since May 2020 IT10YT=RR.

Investors were focusing on U.S. October non-farm payrolls data as Powell reiterated on Thursday that more job growth was needed before the central bank raised interest rates.

Still, some analysts sounded sceptical about a possible strong market reaction.

“A re-emergent theme of U.S. versus eurozone rates divergence could get a push from US jobs data that are expected to rebound today,” ING analysts said.

“As before, the data is also likely to be littered with inflation risks given constrained labour supply, although that is something central bankers continue to play down as transitory,” they added.

But according to Deutsche Bank analysts, “at one level, it would seem that ‘Payrolls Friday’ will lose even more of its lustre as a market mover now that the Fed taper decision has been made, and a funds rate hike is widely seen as deferred until at least the middle of next year.”

10/30YBundhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nZ0DuI

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Andrew Heavens)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.