German bond steady after Powell, Italy outperforms

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - German bond yields steadied on Wednesday tracking U.S. Treasuries after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would not act pre-emptively to quash inflation and would wait for a recovery in the job market before raising interest rates.

U.S. bond yields edged higher in early London trade, with the 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR up 0.5 basis points at 1.48%, after dipping on Tuesday.

The question of how and when the U.S. central bank will start tapering its monetary support is likely to hang over the bond market until the central bank's annual meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in late August.

"Powell statements were broadly in line with expectations, and I think U.S. yields will continue to be the driver in the short term," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

"The fixed income market is currently consolidating, with the U.S. 10-year bond yield at around 1.5% and the 10-year Bund at -0.15%-0.2% ahead of the next U.S. job data, which might trigger further direction," he added.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, was flat at -0.16%.

"With the first round of post-meeting Fed guidance out of the way, markets seem to be calming around levels from last Wednesday," Commerzbank analysts told customers, adding they stick with their "short bias in Bunds".

Italian bond prices -- which move inversely with yields -- outperformed as the European Commission approved on Tuesday Italy's 191.5 billion euro plan and after Prime Minister Mario Draghi said EU fiscal stimulus was essential.

Italy needs an EU-wide expansionary fiscal policy to achieve long-lasting growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, Draghi told parliament on Wednesday ahead of a European Union leaders meeting.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR fell almost 3 basis points to 0.87%.

Germany's June PMI data didn't trigger much price action as investors already priced in an improvement in the economy.

A services boom pushed German private sector growth to its highest level in more than a decade in June, a survey showed on Wednesday.

A stronger economic outlook "means there is a build-up of pressure on rates, which it currently counters with continued dovish rhetoric after only recently having extended the faster pace of asset purchases for another quarter", ING analysts said.

The ECB will end its Pandemic Emergency Bond Purchases (PEPP) as scheduled next March and will not step up buys under a more standard Asset Purchase Programme to compensate for the lost stimulus, an analysts' survey published by the ECB on Friday showed.

