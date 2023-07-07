News & Insights

German bond futures trading briefly interrupted on Thursday - spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 07, 2023 — 03:54 am EDT

Written by Dhara Ranasinghe for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Trading in 10-year German government bond futures was briefly interrupted due to volatility on Thursday following the U.S. ISM services sector data release, a spokesperson for Eurex said on Friday.

"We had a volatility interruption in German 10-year bond futures (FGBL) yesterday at 3:00:00 London time, following the release of the U.S. ISM figures," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that a "volatility interruption" is different from a trading halt and automatically triggered to ensure that exchange trading runs smoothly even in extreme market conditions.

Trading resumed less than two minutes later once the market found a new price equilibrium, the spokesperson added.

Government bond markets sold off sharply on Thursday after U.S. economic data prompted a further ratcheting up of rate hike expectations.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.