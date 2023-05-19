News & Insights

German blue-chip stocks hit record high

May 19, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Germany's DAX index .GDAXI hit a record high on Friday as signs of progress in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations encouraged investors to pile into riskier assets.

The DAX index climbed 0.8% hitting 16,293 points for the first time ever. It had previously hit a record in November 2021. It's gained 17% so far this year.

