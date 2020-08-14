CureVac, a German Phase 1 biotech developing an mRNA vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, raised $213 million by offering 13.3 million shares at $16, the high end of the range of $14 to $16. The company raised an additional $118 million in a concurrent private placement to insider Dietmar Hopp.



CureVac plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CVAC. BofA Securities, Jefferies, Credit Suisse, Berenberg and Kempen acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article German biotech CureVac prices US IPO at $16 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

