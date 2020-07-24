CureVac, a German Phase 1 biotech developing mRNA-based cancer therapies and vaccines, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company's pipeline contains lead candidates CV8102, which is currently in a Phase 1 trial for solid tumors, and CV7202, which is currently in a Phase 1 trial for potential vaccination against rabies. The company is also advancing its mRNA vaccine program against coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), for which it initiated a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers in June 2020, with results expected in the 4Q20.



The Tübingen, Germany-based company was founded in 2000 and booked $20 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CVAC. CureVac filed confidentially on April 29, 2020. BofA Securities, Jefferies, Credit Suisse, and Kempen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article German biotech CureVac files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.