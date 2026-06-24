German BfArM Clears Silexion's Phase 2/3 Trial For SIL-204 In Pancreatic Cancer; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Silexion Therapeutics Corporation (SLXN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday reported German approval of the Phase 2/3 trial for SIL-204 in treating locally advanced pancreatic cancer, from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (Bundesinstitut fur Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte - BfArM).

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal malignancies, with five-year survival rates falling below 13%, and more than 80% of mortalities driven by metastatic disease. KRAS mutations occur in over 90% of pancreatic cancers.

SIL-204 is the company's lead small interfering RNA (siRNA) candidate, that targets certain KRAS mutations via an intratumoral, extended-release delivery. The drug is currently under evaluation for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) adjunct to chemotherapy.

The company completed an April 2026 submission of its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) through the EU Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS), accompanied by the positive written Scientific Advice from BfArM received in December 2025 and data from two-species toxicology studies confirming no systemic organ toxicity.

The approval comes after a positive opinion of Part I and Part II of the study was granted by the Ethics Committee of North Rhine Medical Association, and in conjunction with the German Medicines Act (AMG). For the trial assessing SIL-204, Germany serves as the Reporting Member State (rMS) leading the scientific assessment of the trial under the EU Clinical Trials Regulation.

Clearance for the Phase 2/3 trial was granted by the Israeli Ministry of Health in March 2026. The company plans to continue with the activation of clinical testing sites across both Israel and Germany, and to expand studies to other EU member states under the CTIS program.

The company is also advancing SIL-204 for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

SLXN closed Tuesday at $2.71, up 0.37%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $2.54, down 6.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.