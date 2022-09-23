German battery maker Varta scraps FY, Q3 guidance

Sept 23 (Reuters) - German battery maker Varta VAR1.DE withdrew its full-year and third-quarter forecasts for 2022 on Friday, citing a further hike in energy costs and raw material prices compared to what it had expected in July.

It added that delays in two large orders with original equipment manufacturers meant it may not be able to deliver significant volumes still within this year.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, editing by Rachel More)

