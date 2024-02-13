News & Insights

German battery maker Varta says five plants hit by cyberattack

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

February 13, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Adds detail

Feb 13 (Reuters) - German battery maker Varta's VAR1.DE five production plants were hit by a cyberattack on Feb. 12, the company said late on Tuesday, adding that the extent of the damage had yet to be determined.

Varta had to shut down the plants temporarily while the impact on IT systems is evaluated, it said.

The company has also set up a task force to restore normal operations.

Varta shares dropped nearly 3% after the announcement.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by David Goodman)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.