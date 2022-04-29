Markets
DB

German Authorities Raid Deutsche Bank Over Money Laundering Investigation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German authorities raided Deutsche Bank's headquarters in Frankfurt on Friday over suspected money laundering.

Officers from the financial regulator BaFin, the federal police, and the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office launched the raid after securing a search warrant from the local court, based on the suspicion that unnamed Deutsche Bank employees may have violated anti-money laundering laws.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank revealed that the issue was self-reported and it was "fully cooperating" with police and prosecutors who launched the raid.

"This is an investigative measure by the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office in connection with suspicious activity reports [SARs] filed by the bank," the lender said in a statement. "Deutsche Bank is fully cooperating with the authorities."

Banks and other financial institutions file SARs with law enforcement bodies when they suspect a client may be using their services for potential criminal activity. However, SARs do not mean a client is guilty of wrongdoing or require a bank to cease doing business with the client.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular