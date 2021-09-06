German association sees rising sugar output this season

HAMBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Germany's refined sugar production from beets in the new 2021/22 season now starting is forecast to rise to some 4.38 million tonnes from 4.10 million tonnes last season, Germany's sugar industry association WVZ said in its first harvest forecast.

German farmers have planted around 354,000 hectares of sugar beet for the new crop, up from about 350,000 hectares last season, the association said.

In the new 2021/22 season, 27.56 million tonnes of beets are expected to be delivered to sugar factories for processing, up from 25.72 million tonnes last season.

Average beet crop yields are estimated at 77.8 tonnes per hectare, up from 73.3 tonnes last season. Average beet sugar content this season is estimated at 18%, up slightly from 17.9% last season.

German sugar beets benefited from the rainy summer in the country this year, the association said. But plants now need sunshine to boost beet sugar content.

Beet harvesting and processing should start in the next few weeks, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.