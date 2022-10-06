Commodities

German association sees falling sugar output this season

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Germany's refined sugar production from beets in the new 2022/23 season now starting is forecast to fall to about 4.05 million tonnes from 4.57 million tonnes last season, Germany's sugar industry association WVZ said in its second harvest forecast on Thursday.

This was slightly down from 4.07 million tonnes in its first forecast in September.

