German association sees falling sugar output this season

HAMBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany's refined sugar production from beets in the new 2022/23 season now starting is forecast to fall to about 4.05 million tonnes from 4.57 million tonnes last season, Germany's sugar industry association WVZ said in its second harvest forecast on Thursday.

This was slightly down from 4.07 million tonnes in its first forecast in September.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.