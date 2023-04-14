Companies

German armsmaker Rheinmetall suffers cyber attack

April 14, 2023 — 01:03 pm EDT

Written by Matthias Inverardi for Reuters ->

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 14 (Reuters) - State prosecutors in Cologne are investigating a cyber attack on German armsmaker Rheinmetall RHMG.DE, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's cybercrime division said on Friday, confirming an earlier report by Spiegel magazine.

The spokesperson declined to comment on how severe the cyber attack on Germany's largest armsmaker was. Spiegel said that the origins of the attack were unknown.

Rheinmetall declined to comment. The armsmaker supplies Germany's army as well as other NATO forces, and is delivering weaponry to Ukraine.

