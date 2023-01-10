German arm of Octopus Energy moves 1 mln customer target to 2025

January 10, 2023 — 04:15 am EST

Written by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Octopus Germany, a relatively new market entrant for retail electricity and gas, has moved its target to acquire one million German customers by one year to the end of 2025 after wholesale price surges caused a two-month stop last year.

"We needed to pause our expansion for a while," said German Chief Executive Andrew Mack in an interview.

"Our ambition is still to reach a million retail customers within the next three years," he added.

