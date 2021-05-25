US Markets
GOOGL

German antitrust watchdog launches proceedings against Google

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Germany's antitrust watchdog launched a probe into whether Google Germany, Google Ireland and its parent company Alphabet are exploiting their market dominance, it said on Tuesday.

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Germany's antitrust watchdog launched a probe into whether Google Germany, Google Ireland and its parent company Alphabet GOOGL.O are exploiting their market dominance, it said on Tuesday.

The cartel office said the investigation will consider whether the tech giant offers users enough choice in how it uses their data.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular