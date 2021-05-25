German antitrust watchdog launches proceedings against Google

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Germany's antitrust watchdog launched a probe into whether Google Germany, Google Ireland and its parent company Alphabet GOOGL.O are exploiting their market dominance, it said on Tuesday.

The cartel office said the investigation will consider whether the tech giant offers users enough choice in how it uses their data.

