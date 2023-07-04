German antitrust watchdog can add privacy breaches to Meta probe, EU court says

BRUSSELS, July 4 (Reuters) - Antitrust authorities can check whether companies such as Meta Platforms META.O comply with EU data protection rules during their investigations into antitrust breaches, Europe's top court said on Tuesday.

"A national competition authority can find, in the context of the examination of an abuse of a dominant position, that the GDPR has been infringed," the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice said, referring to EU privacy rules.

"Bound by the duty of sincere cooperation, it must nonetheless take into consideration any decision or investigation by the competent supervisory authority pursuant to that regulation," judges said.

The case is C-252/21 Meta Platforms and others (User conditions for a social network).

