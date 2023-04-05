US Markets
AAPL

German antitrust regulator opens door for curbs on Apple

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

April 05, 2023 — 05:36 am EDT

Written by Rachel More for Reuters ->

Adds Apple response, background

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - Germany's antitrust regulator has opened the door for measures to curb Apple AAPL.O after deciding that the U.S. tech giant's market dominance makes it worthy of such measures, the body said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Bundeskartellamt regulator has designated Apple a "company of paramount significance for competition across markets", it said.

"The company is - beginning with its mobile devices such as the iPhone - the operator of a comprehensive digital ecosystem with a high significance for competition not only in Germany, but also in Europe and worldwide," said Bundeskartellamt President Andreas Mundt.

On the basis of the regulator's decision, it can target practices "that pose a threat to competition and practices and effectively prevent them", he added.

Apple said it would continue to work with the cartel office to understand its concerns but that it planned to appeal the decision.

"The (cartel office's) designation misrepresents the fierce competition Apple faces in Germany, and it discounts the value of a business model that puts user privacy and security at its core," an Apple spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The German authority has already declared Google parent Alphabet GOOGL.O and Facebook owner Meta META.O companies of paramount significance for competition across markets.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.