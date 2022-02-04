German American Bancorp's (NASDAQ:GABC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 20th of February to US$0.23. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

German American Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, German American Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 10.7%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 34%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:GABC Historic Dividend February 4th 2022

German American Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.37 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.4% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. German American Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

German American Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 German American Bancorp analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

