German American Bancorp. (GABC) Declares $0.25 Dividend

German American Bancorp. said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $39.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.72% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for German American Bancorp. is $41.44. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3.72% from its latest reported closing price of $39.95.

The projected annual revenue for German American Bancorp. is $281MM, an increase of 10.77%. The projected annual EPS is $3.42, an increase of 23.28%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in German American Bancorp.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GABC is 0.0898%, an increase of 13.1199%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 15,682K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,416,785 shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286,645 shares, representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,016,934 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016,886 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 14.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 810,129 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791,385 shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 11.48% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 682,332 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIPSX - CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 620,000 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570,000 shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 18.87% over the last quarter.

German American Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

