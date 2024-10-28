News & Insights

Stocks

German American Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 71c, consensus 70c

October 28, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased $2.6M, or 6%, over linked second quarter net interest income. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 3.47% expanded by 13 basis points compared to linked second quarter 2024 of 3.34% as the earning asset yield increase of 15 basis points nicely outpaced a modest funding cost increase of 2 basis points. D. Neil Dauby, German American’s Chairman & CEO stated, “We are extremely pleased to deliver yet another solid quarter of operating performance as German American positions itself for continued future growth. We are extremely excited about the long-term growth potential in connection with a normalizing yield curve, and the Company’s pending merger with Heartland BancCorp.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GABC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GABC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.