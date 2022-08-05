German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.23 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase German American Bancorp's shares before the 9th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.23 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.92 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, German American Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of $37.22. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately German American Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGS:GABC Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see German American Bancorp earnings per share are up 9.7% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. German American Bancorp has delivered an average of 9.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid German American Bancorp? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. German American Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in German American Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for German American Bancorp that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

