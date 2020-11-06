German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GABC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.87, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GABC was $30.87, representing a -14.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.17 and a 31.14% increase over the 52 week low of $23.54.

GABC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports GABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.36%, compared to an industry average of -14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GABC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.