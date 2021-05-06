German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.25, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GABC was $43.25, representing a -15.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.11 and a 77.25% increase over the 52 week low of $24.40.

GABC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports GABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.52%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

