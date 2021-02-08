German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GABC was $35.09, representing a -2.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $36 and a 49.07% increase over the 52 week low of $23.54.

GABC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports GABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.41%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GABC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GABC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GABC as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNCL with an increase of 26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GABC at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.